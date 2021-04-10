Yammy Bear aims to spread positivity in Rochester

"It's giving the message that we care, they matter and that as a community we need to just bring joy to each other and it starts with the youngest people."

rochester native charles jackson is on a mission to spread positivity to our youth through a colorful character.

Kimt news 3's zach gilleland introduces us to yammy bear.xx "you may have seen him around rochester at the local kwik trip or walmart.

Yammy bear is out to teach a lesson to kids in our area through dancing."

Two weeks ago yammy bear made his first appearance in rochester.

Whether it's busting a move

"*?

or taki photo with members of the community

"*?

yammy bear w to spread positivity.

Like most mascots yammy doesn't talk

"*- but his sidekick carolann marie does says the best part of yammy's apperances are the smiles it brings everyone.

"that look on their face, like pure joy, just pure joy and you wouldn't think it could be that simple, but it's really that simple with kids."

In rochester, zach gilleland, yammy plans to make stops in 104 cities and 197 kwik trips

"*?

"* to meet as