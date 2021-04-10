Bibb Schools Supt. reveals plans for $100M+ in federal stimulus funding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones was the special guest Friday night at Macon Masters, a new flagship series at the Grand Opera House featuring speakers who are Middle Georgia leaders.

Jones spoke on what makes a good school, and then took questions from the audience at the opera house and from online.

He was asked what the district plans to do with the more than one hundred million dollars it got worth of federal stimulus funding.

He said his plan is for two thirds of the money to go directly to the schools to be spent how principals see it.

The other part, he said, if the