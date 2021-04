Devotees flout COVID guidelines at Shri Bankey Bihari Temple

Large number of devotees visited Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Mathura on April 09.

They were seen flouting COVID-19 guidelines while offering prayers.

Despite the priest urging devotees to wear face mask and maintain social distancing, they were seen violating the norms. Uttar Pradesh has reported 9,695 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours.