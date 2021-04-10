Bulldogs excited for game against Jackson State

Prarie view a&m -- grambling state and then prarie view again -- that's what the alabama a&m bulldogs football schedule looked like since their last game on march 6th against south carolina state -- none of those game were played.

After a month without any action -- the bulldogs are officially set to hit the field on saturday against jackson state.

This afternoon fans wished the team farewell as they left for mississippi.

Head coach connell maynor says there's a lot of excitement all around.

"now were about to get on the bus and soon we'll be getting off the bus and well be waking up tomorrow morning and headed to the stadium so its reality, its finally here again its been a long wait, its been over a month, so were excited and just ready to play football and hit somebody else .

I dont have to give a rah rah speech this week, you know.

Coach sanders said he wants some dogs, well im about to turn the