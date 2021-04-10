Trump endorses Rep. Mo Brooks for Alabama Senate seat

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep.
Mo Brooks’ campaign for US Senate in Alabama, supporting the controversial GOP congressman who stood by him during two impeachments and led the House effort to object to the 2020 election results.
Rep. Mo Brooks Announces Senate Run
Mo Brooks to share announcement Monday in Huntsville