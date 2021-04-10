Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Maricopa County Attorney's Office held high-level meetings before protest gang charges

In the days before a group of demonstrators were arrested and charged as a criminal street gang, county prosecutors held multiple meetings with police, intelligence officers, and terrorism investigators to discuss police protest cases, according to internal calendar entries obtained by ABC15.

