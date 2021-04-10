Maricopa County Attorney's Office held high-level meetings before protest gang charges

In the days before a group of demonstrators were arrested and charged as a criminal street gang, county prosecutors held multiple meetings with police, intelligence officers, and terrorism investigators to discuss police protest cases, according to internal calendar entries obtained by ABC15.
Maricopa County Attorney drops more charges in scrutinized protest cases
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says charges have been dropped against prominent activist Bruce Franks Jr. and 11 other..