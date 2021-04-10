THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW Movie (1982) - Kate McNeil, Eileen Davidson, Janis Ward

THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW Movie (1982) - Plot Synopsis: This fabulous, sexy suspense / horror film combines a tantalizing story with heart-pumping direction to deliver a smashing impact that has been called "enough to make viewers consider dorm life." Come meet the girls of Theta Pi.

All through college they've lived under the tyranny of their resident house mother.

But tonight will be different.

Tonight the girls of Theta Pi are celebrating their graduation in the most deadly way they know.

You're invited to join them for this night of terror and madness - the fatal last fling of Theta Pi - in the smash hit film THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW.

When these inventive senior sisters decide to do in their demented house mother, it's an easy task.

But, someone has seen, someone who wants revenge.

And no college class could have prepared the girls - or you - for the horrifying mayhem that greets them on that last fateful night in THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW.

Cast: Kathryn McNeil, Eileen Davidson, Janis Ward, Robin Meloy, Harley Jane Kozak, Jean Schertler Director: Mark Rosman