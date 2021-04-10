Once Again Movie

Once Again Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: April and Daniel have not seen each other since she went to look for work in London and broke their relationship.

Five years later and without having maintained contact since then, April returns to the city for her grandmother's funeral and they meet again.

Together, they tour the city remembering what they had, what they forgot and what they could have been.

And when she realizes that she misses her family, her friends and Daniel so much, she begins to think about returning definitively to her home and recovering her old life.

Director: Guillermo Rojas