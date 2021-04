Mumbai weekend lockdown: Streets wear deserted look

As the numbers of COVID cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, state capital on April 10 has gone under weekend lockdown.

Streets in the city wear a deserted look as weekend lockdown is imposed in the city till 7 am on April 12.

Weekend lockdown rule has started from toady and in absence of the requisite certificate, the offender will be fined an amount of ?1000.

The city reported 9,200 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths on April 09.