Shasta vs Foothill

Five games.

Next up we have shasta high taking on foothill.

Shasta striking first here inside the redzone the senior james weaver trucking his way into the endzone for six.

And they'll kick this one off to garrison sisneros who will get some decent yardage before geting taken down somewhere around the 30 yardline.

Not a bad return.

And here's cooper laloli finding some room up the middle and he's got nothing but green grass ahead of him looks like he'll take this one all the way to the house but he'll get taken down right in front of the endzone.

But that's okay because they will finish off what they started finding paydirt here that's davis smith with the touchdown.

But shasta's not backing down launching one deep to jackson reindell who will take this one in for the touchdown.

What a connection.

Lets slow this one down and take another look layton dunlap rolling out to his right and letting it fly before connecting with reindell who will do the rest.

What a play there.

Shasta would go on to win this one 42 to