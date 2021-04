TOPLESS TROUBLE: Some adult entertainers call Nevada COVID restrictions unfair

The entertainment industry was slammed by the COVID pandemic and while business is resuming in many areas, Las Vegas adult entertainers say they have had to get creative to stay in business.

AND ANEYEFUL.."SEXXY..."SERVES UP A TANTALIZING..SHOW..AND WINNER OF MULTIPLEAWARDS..INCLUDING BEST LASVEGAS..PRODUCTION SHOW..BEST FEMALE TOPLESS SHOWAND CHOREOGRAPHYBUT CURRENTLY IT’S MISSINGA KEY PIECE.."WE DON’T KNOW WHY WE CAN’TPERFORM THE SHOW AS IS ANDESPECIALLY WHY WE CAN’T PERFORMTHE SHOW TOPLESS HERE.

"JENNIFER ROMAS IS THE THEWOMAN BEHIND THE SHOW..SHE SAYS COVID CLOSED THECURTAIN ON THE PRODUCTION..

LASTYEAR..AT THE WESTGATE.."MOST OF THE THEATERS IN THECASINOS FOR LIVE TICKETED EVENTSHAD TO HAVE A 25 FOOT MOATPARTICULARLY AT THE WESTGATE ATOUR SHOW ROOM YOU TAKE 25 FEETAND THAT BRINGS YOU TO THE BACKWALL.

"THE PRODUCTION AND THEPERFORMERS..FOUND A NEW TEMPORARY HOMEAT LARRY FLYNT’S HUSTLER CLUB..A COMPLETELY RE-TOOLEDSHOW..

ADDING A DINNERCOMPONENT...AND PLENTY OF SPACE..FORSOCIAL DISTANCING..BUT ANOTHER SNAG..STRIP CLUBS CAN’T HAVENUDE OR TOPLESS PERFORMERS..

DUETO COVID RESTRICTIONS."GOING STRONG BUT TRYING TO DEALWITH ALL THE DIFFERENCES AND ALLTHE RULES AND REGULATIONS I’MNOT GETTING ANSWERS FROM ANYBODYANYWHERE AS TO WHY WE CANNOT BUTWE DO WHAT WE DO HERE VERSUSSOMEWHERE ELSE.

"ROMAS SAYS..

SOME TOPLESSSHOWS ARE UP AND RUNNING..BUT CAN DO SO UNDERDIFFERENT LICENSES..ANDRESTRICTIONSTHE HUSTLER CLUB ISOPERATING UNDER A TAVERNLICENSE..

WHICH PREVENTS TOPLESSENTERTAINMENT."EARLY ON IN THE SHUT DOWNSTHERE WAS A DETERMINATION THATTHE CONTACT RELATED TO MUCH OFTHE ADULT ENTERTAINMENT INNEVADA WOULD HAVE INCREASED THEPOSSIBILITY OF THE SPREAD OF THEVIRUS.

"STATE LEARDERS SAY..

THEREIS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN STRIPCLUBS..

AND TOPLESS SHOWS..IT COMES DOWN TO BEHAVIORAND PHYSICAL INTERACTION BETWEENPEOPLE.13 INVESTIGATES HASLEARNED..REGULATIONS FOR THE ADULTENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY..

ARE INTHE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONINGOVER TO LOCAL CONTROL..BY MAY FIRST..STATE COVID 19 RESPONSELEADERS SAY IT WILL BE CLARKCOUNTY’S CALL..

LOCALSTRIP CLUBS..

AND OTHER ADULTENTERTAINMENT CAN GET BACK TONORMAL.19:47:51"OUR COMMUNITY SUFFERED BIG TIMEENTERTAINMENT WAS HIT ONE OF THEHARDEST AND ENTERTAINMENT ISWHAT MAKES THE CITY GO AROUND.

"ROMAS SAYS SHE’S TRIED TOPLEAD HER CASE..

BUT SHE’S HEARDNOTHING FROM THE GOVERNOR’SOFFICE..SHE’S HOPEFUL..

HER 14CAST MEMBERS..

BAREIT ALL..

CLARK COUNTY PLANS TOUNVEIL THEIR PLAN FOR COVIDSAFETY MEASURES..DURING THE CLARK COUNTYCOMMISSION MEETING ON APRIL20TH..