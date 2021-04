Govt will monitor COVID situation, no restriction on tourists in HP: CM Thakur

There is no restriction on tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh, government will monitor COVID-19 situation in the state, informed Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on April 10 .

"Tourism and hotel industry contribute 7% in GDP of Himachal Pradesh.

Around 2 crore tourists have been coming here.

Businesses suffered during COVID-19.

They started picking up but another wave has hit.

There is no restriction on tourists.

We will monitor situation," said CM Thakur in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.