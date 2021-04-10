Begampur Police Station judged Delhi's best

Begumpur Police Station being selected as the best police station of Delhi among top 10 police stations of India in 2020.

On this occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava felicitated police officials of the Begumpur Police Station.

He presented Certificate of Excellence to SHO Inspector Jai Bhagwan.

The ranking was done on the basis of prefixed parameters by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Such an exercise is conducted to incentivise effective functioning of police stations and bring healthy competition among them.

Surveys were conducted across the country and the police stations were selected based on data analysis, direct observation and public feedback.