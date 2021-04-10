Baby elephant adorably struggles to stand in slippery mud

Watching baby elephants are one of the most rewarding things you can do while on an African safari.

The video shows just how adorable baby elephants can be while dealing with their daily real-life struggles such as attempting to get back onto your feet while lying down in slippery mud.

While on safari in the Kruger National Park, it didn’t take long for us to find our first sighting which was a small herd of elephants.

The herd of elephants were on the banks of a small river busy drinking water and playing in the mud.

Whenever elephants are near any water or mud, you can be assured that it will be a great experience to watch.

Just observing the unique manner in which elephants drink water is a magical experience on its own.

Some elephants, especially the youngsters, usually decides to cool down in the mud after their drink of water.

This is usually where the real fun and entertaining watching starts.

It didn’t take long to spot one of those funny and entertaining moments amongst the herd members.

On the opposite side of the river bank was two baby elephants, one was kicking around in the mud in front of him while the smaller baby elephant was lying on its side in the mud.

The baby elephant lying down in the mud was making sure that he got that one side of his body covered in mud, helping the elephants to cool down during the heat of the day.

The most amusing part of the bay elephant’s behaviour was when it looked like it was making an attempt to get back on to its feet.

The baby elephant managed to roll from its side onto its belly.

From the belly down position the baby elephant looked very lazy and not very committed to really get back up onto its feet.

With what looked like a real big effort, the baby elephant finally managed to get onto it is feet only to suddenly find itself in another wobbly moment.

The mud under its feet was clearly slippery and the baby elephant nearly lost his footing before finally gathering himself to stand up straight next to mommy.

We wholeheartedly enjoyed our experience and time with the herd of elephants.

We left the herd alone and drove off, each person on the vehicle with a smile on their face and the fresh memories of the adorable baby elephant in the mud