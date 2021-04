WB polls: 'Situation under control', says police on firing in Cooch Behar

After the killing of four people at a booth in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of Assembly elections on April 10, Jalpaiguri Range DIG Annappa E informed that the situation is under control but tension in some areas persists.

He also said that at least four people were killed and one got injured in the incident.

Polling at the polling booth remains suspended by the Election Commission after the incident.

Further investigation is underway.