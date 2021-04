PM Modi promises eradicating mafia, cow smuggling and infiltration from Bengal

Continuing his attack on TMC during his campaigning in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Krishnanagar said that the double engine government will provide a new political environment to Bengal.

"This holy land will be free from mafia, cow smuggling, infiltration," he said.

Polling is underway for 44 assembly constituencies in 4th phase of West Bengal elections.