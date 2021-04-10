‘No lockdown in Delhi but…’: Kejriwal to announce new restrictions | Covid-19

Amid escalating cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said lockdown is "not an option" but some restrictions will be put in place in the national capital which is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lockdown is not an option, however, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus.

We will release the restrictions in the coming few days.

COVID centres are being rebuilt and some have already started functioning," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

"We are currently in a comfortable position with reference to beds and ventilators.

We will ensure that the people of Delhi stay safe, to the best of our abilities," he added.

