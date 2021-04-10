Norway PM fined by police for 'breaking rules' | Oneindia News
In an unusual incident, the police of Norway fined the country's home minister for not following Covid-19 norms. Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg $2352.

