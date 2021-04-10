Committee to audit oxygen availability in Indore hospitals as demand shoots up
Indore Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani on April 10 said that a committee had been created that will audit the oxygen availability in hospitals as demand in Indore has gone up to 60% in view of rising COVID cases.

"Oxygen demand in Indore has gone up to 60%.

We have created a committee that will audit oxygen availability in hospitals.

We have extended the lockdown in Indore from Monday to Friday," said Lalwani.

"A 24X7 COVID control room will provide virus-related information to public.

We are working on increasing number of normal and ICU beds in hospitals.

Today, a team of doctors will release a protocol on hospital admissions," he added.