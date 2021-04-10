'Didi abusing her own party's polling agents': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that her criticism of Election Commission (EC), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has led to her abusing her own party's polling agents now.

He said that CM Banerjee is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters.

"Didi abuses EC, CAPF, EVM..

To the extent, that Didi is abusing her own party's polling agents now.

She is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters.

Didi, o Didi!

People of Bengal don't expect you to have sensitivity anymore," he said.

Voting was conducted for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Bengal on April 10.