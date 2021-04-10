Mamata Banerjee says ‘will demand resignation of Amit Shah’ | Oneindia News

Mamata Banerjee says Cooch Behar incident is amurder by Central forces and will demand the resignation of Home Minister will demand resignation of Amit Shah.

Kejriwal informs no lockdown, only restrictions to stop the spread.

Sonia Gandhi says priority should be given to testing, tracking and vaccinating.

PM Modi says what happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening.

Voting ends for the fourth phase with 76.16 voter turnout in West Bengal.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

