BJP blames Mamata Banerjee's statement for Cooch Behar poll violence

BJP delegation on April 10 met Election Commission in Kolkata over the poll violence in Cooch Behar where five people were killed in two separate incidents.

BJP blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence saying that the firing incident took place because of her recent statement calling for "gherao of Central forces".

"In my opinion, these incidents happened because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's old statement calling for gherao of Central forces," said BJP West Bengal general secretary Jyotirmay Singh Mahato.

Four people were killed at a booth in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of Assembly elections on April 10.

Polling at the polling booth remains suspended by the Election Commission after the incident.

Further investigation is underway.