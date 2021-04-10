Watch: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car attacked in Hooghly | West Bengal polls

Amidst the ongoing polling for the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee was allegedly attacked in Hooghly's Chunchura.

Chatterjee spoke to an Election Commission official saying that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no 66 in Chunchura.

She also said that journalists were attacked too.

The BJP leader demanded additional forces to be sent in Chunchura.

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

Watch the full video for more details.