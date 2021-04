Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died at the age of 38.A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.

Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time”.