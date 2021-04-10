Charles pays tribute to ‘dear Papa’ as funeral details announced

The Prince of Wales has paid a moving tribute to his “dear Papa” – highlighting his “remarkable, devoted service to the Queen” – as details of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral were released.Buckingham Palace announced that Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and a national minute’s silence will be observed as it begins at 3pm.
Prince Charles pays tribute to 'dear Papa'
Sky News UK Studios
Prince Charles has paid tribute to his "dear Papa" the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time since his death.