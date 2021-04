Mother delighted by daughter's Grand National win

Rachael Blackmore's mother says she's delighted by her daughter's 'unreal' win at the Grand National.

Blackmore made history becoming the first female winner of the race, riding Minella Times at Aintree today.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn