NFL players fundraising

NFL stars Kerryon Johnson and Reggie Ragland were in Huntsville Saturday to help raise money for a project to feed the impoverished families of the community.

It's not everyday that you get to meet an nfl star -- its even better when its two.

Well today people in the huntsville area had the chance to come out and meet local products kerryon johnson and reggie ragland.

Johnson went to madison academy and is currently a running back with the lions -- ragland attended bob jones and plays linebacker for the giants.

This afternoon they were at the parkway place mall for an auction and signing fundraiser...hel ping out their friend sierra jones' effort for you are redeemed ministries.

All of the proceeds from the event went towards their reform project which aims to garden fresh fruits and vegetables to give to impoverished families in the community!

Both johnson and ragland say they are always looking for ways to give back to the community they're from.

"i try to do as much as i can to help the city out and its very easy because its such a fast growing city, there's so many willing people here to do things so, it means a lot to me to help the place that raised me and try to give back to make it better."

"the community helped me become who i am so i am a product of my environment so i done seen a lot of familiar faces i havent seen in years here today so im pretty excited to see them and talk to them and see how they're doing but im always excited to help my family, my friends, my community and help us be the best we can be."

