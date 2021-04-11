WABASHIKI WETLANDS CLEANUP

Will benefit trail expansion efforts.

Volunteers had to dodge the rain as they worked to collect trash around the wabashiki fish a wildlife area in vigo county.

The "white violet center for eco-justice" and the saint mary-of-the-woods "college sustainability club" partnered to clean up the area.

The effort is part of "earth day is every day" activities.

Volunteers say it's easy for waste thrown from the road to gather in this area.

sustainability club president kate johnson says, "when we see it all accumulate it really sheds light on how big of an impact we as humans have on our environment."

The "white violet center" is celebrating "earth day is every day" all month long.

You can contact the center to learn more about upcoming events