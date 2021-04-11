Merrick Korach Is This Week's Hometown Hero

In the community.... tonight--i introduce this week's hometown hero.

"i wanted to create a new narrative and show people the "i wanted to create a new narrative and show people the good thats in the city."

Merrick korach is on a mission--- "we know the end goal is well worth it not only for us but generations to come."

Raised in the river city-- he calls the southside of town--- his stomping grounds... "it's home to me.

These places here, homes, streets, are all familiar."

Merrick says he considers himself an entrepreneur at heart--- and it's through his change in the tepe park neighborhood he hopes to make a difference... "we thought it was a perfect opportunity to make this happen here."

At the corner of south bedford and madison avenue--- there will be a transformation over the next year with the opening of a community kitchen-- " the goal for is that the change we hope to see here wont be attributed to anyone specific person but rather a group of people hoping to see a change something greater than themselves."

The site will be a launching pad for growth--- "often times it by action other people can see physical change and impact happening on the south side of evansville."

Korach says hes propelled by his faith---and its through his dedication to evansville---that makes him this weeks hometown hero.

"what are you good at, gifts, assets, and while staying in that lane offer those to a greater cause and a greater cause and a greater community."

