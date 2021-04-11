Henderson Police Investigate After Juvenile Shot in the Neck
New tonight-- henderson police are instigating after they say a juvenile is shot in the neck... authorities say they responded to the 14- hundred block of woodland drive early saturday morning... police say 24- year-old jacob willingham was identified as the suspect.... they say willingham was arrested for second-degree assault---and possession of a handgun... we're told the victim is in critical---but stable condition at this time.... anyone with information about this incident--- should call