New Prince Single Is Released To Tease Coming Album

Prince fans got a surprise this week when a new Prince song was released online.
WCCO has the story behind the new music Prince recorded years ago but was never released, reports Kate Raddatz (2:17).
WCCO 4 News - April 10, 2021
Prince fans got a surprise this week when a new Prince song was released online.
WCCO has the story behind the new music Prince recorded years ago but was never released, reports Kate Raddatz (2:17).
WCCO 4 News - April 10, 2021
Rapper DMX is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack, according to a report in TMZ.
TMZ..