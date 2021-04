Barren streets witnessed during weekend lockdown in Mumbai

People remained indoors, streets were deserted, shops were closed as Mumbai administration imposed weekend lockdown.

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government taking precautionary measures to mitigate the spread.

Only essential services such as vegetable, fruit shops and milk booths are open.

The weekend lockdown will continue till Monday morning 7am.

In last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 9,327 new COVID-19 cases.