Justin Rose: 'I didn't play well enough today'

Justin Rose was relieved to remain in contention for the Masters after struggling to a third round of 72 at Augusta National.He said: “I didn’t play well enough today, simple as that really.“I think all in all, to have a shot tomorrow, I’m delighted.

Have that freedom to take a run at it.

I’ve been playing with the lead the whole week and obviously there’s been an hour of golf where Hideki has moved out there in front.“All the guys chasing at seven under par are all capable of that little run that Hideki has had, so it’s all up for grabs.”