IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings lose against Delhi Capitals, this happened next | Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s IPL 2021 campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to IPL 2021 Code of Conduct, the minimum over-rate in the 14th season should be 14.1 overs per hour, ignoring the time taken for strategic time-outs #CSK #IPL2021 #MSDhoni