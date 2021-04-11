Delhi Govt ready to conduct door to door campaign to vaccinate people: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on April 11 said the Union territory (UT) Government is ready to conduct a door to door campaign to vaccinate people, and also requested Centre to remove age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine.

"I have requested Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine.

Delhi Govt is ready to conduct a door to door campaign to vaccinate people.

65% of patients in Delhi are below 35 years of age," he said.

The national capital has reported around 10,700 cases in last 24 hours.