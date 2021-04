Daughter tells father he is going to be a grandad with 'Love Actually'-style handwritten placards

This is the moment a man cried as he discovered he's going to be a grandad - when his daughter announced her pregnancy with 'Love Actually'-style handwritten placards.

Wayne England, 60, is stunned when Isobell England, 28, gives him the news in scenes inspired by the rom-com.

Isobell had been trying for a baby with partner Scott Thackeray, 35, for six months when she told Wayne, from Selby, North Yorkshire, the big news.