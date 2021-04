Ahead of Tamil new year, Golden Shower flower blooms in Coimbatore

The flowers of the Golden Shower trees are blooming across Coimbatore ahead of Tamil New Year.

These are the symbol of cultural significance for the people.

The flower blooms once in year during the month of April in Tamil Nadu.

The entire tree turns golden yellow and shower flowers in April.

Puthandu or Tamil New Year's Day is celebrated on Apr 14.

People decorate their houses and keep these flowers with gold, diamond and other precious items.