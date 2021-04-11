Collier County mask mandate set to expire

The Collier County mask mandate is set to expire and some businesses say they may still require masks even if the county doesn't mandate it.

On wearing masIN COLLIER COUNTY CHRISTINAEVANS FOX 4WE ALSO CHECKED IN WITH BUSINESSOWNERS ON THIS TOPIC ABOUT AMONTH BACK WHEN THE CHAMBER WASHOLDING A RESTAURANT ROUNDTABLE.ONE OF THE PANELISTS WHO OWNSTHREE ESTABLISHMENTS IN COLLIERCOUNTY SAID YOU’RE LIKELY TO SEESOME PLACES CONTINUE TO REQUIREMASKS... DESPITE THE COUNTYORDER EXPIRING.There may be some who simplysay when the protocols from thecounty and city are removed onthe 13th of April, we will ceaseto require masks.

We willcontinue to.

And I think we’llbe rewarded for that as well.RIDGWAY EXPLAINED THAT WHEN ITCOMES TO HIS BUSINESSESREBOUNDING FROM THE PANDEMIC...MASKS HAVE ONLY HELPED.SAYING CUSTOMERS