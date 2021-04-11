Queen left with ‘huge void’ in her life after Philip’s death – Andrew

The Queen has described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as “having left a huge void in her life”.

The Duke of York revealed the personal feelings of his mother after attending a church service in Windsor.Andrew movingly described the passing of his father as resonating with many people, saying: “We’ve lost the grandfather of the nation.”And he revealed members of the family have been rallying round to support the Queen, who is stoically dealing with the death of her partner of more than 70 years.The Earl and Countess of Wessex appeared visibly moved as they spoke about the Queen, with their daughter by their side, after the service.The Queen is “thinking of others before herself”, the Countess said, and her husband the Earl added: “As always.

But bearing up, and again it’s just that wave of affection for him and just those lovely stories.“They just mean so much and the tributes have been just fantastic.

That’s really, really important and we really do appreciate it.”