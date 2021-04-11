Good Vibes Only? Why Too Much Positivity Can Actually Be Bad For Your Health

What is toxic positivity, and why exactly is the "good vibes only" mantra harmful to your health?
Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter how difficult a situation is, people should maintain a positive mindset.
This can be incredibly harmful, because it creates a pattern of denial of any negative emotions - and bottling up these feelings can cause memory issues, anxiety, depression, and high stress.
In this week's episode of How 2 Deal, we're breaking down toxic positivity and sharing exactly why negative experiences are important to growth.