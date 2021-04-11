Crash kills family of four

(sot ) "she was probably one of the best moms i've ever seen, she literally dedicated her life to those kids."

"anytime children are involved, chidren lose their lives its terrible, we all have kids.

We don't want to see anything like this."...and sadly that's exactly what police saw late last night in st.

Joseph.

A young mother and her three children all killed after the car they were in left the road and fell in a ditch.

Police said the car involved collided with another vehicle near the 2900 block of pear st.

Around 11 last night which sent it into that ditch filled with water.

Now family members of the 4 victims in that car are speaking out while at the same time trying to process the tragic news.

<<ron johnson reportingcynthia davis says she last saw her nieces and nephew not even a week agosaw the kids on easter and we decided you know that we would talk again soon hadn't talked yet.

She had no idea, that would be the last time she'd ever see them.

Just five days later, late friday night the car they were riding in, driven davis' sister, 22 year old amy morse, the mother of the three kids , collided head on with another car and overturned into a water filled ditch.

Morse and her two daughters, 4 year old rosalie morse, and one year anastasia grace died at the scene, her son 2 and a half year old braxtin grace succumbed to his injuries at the hospital .

The news hard to take for so many, even authorities investigating the crash just getting started out in their life and it gets taken away so i wouldn't want to rank it but i would say it's terrible for everybody involved.

Davis said she got tragic news early saturday morning..next thing i know 3 a.m.

Comes around, cops are banging on our door.and when she got on scene... the car is awful, its not even in one piece really, i can only imagine what went through her head.

While she said her relationship with her sister was up and down at times, the love she had for her children davis says was without question she was very full of life for the most part and very there for her kids.

Love that davis is now adding to the love of her own kids as the family tries to move forward after such deep loss.i've definitely loved my babies a little bit tighter this morning and gave them more kisses than i ever have, you never know when your last minute will be.

Police said two others in the other vehicle involved in the collision suffered non life threatening injuries, it was unclear if they were hospitalized.

The area along pear street between south 29th and south 31st streets was closed for much of the morning, it's since