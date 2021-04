Everyone in view of imposing lockdown in Maharashtra: Aslam Shaikh after COVID-19 Task Force meeting

Guardian Minister-Mumbai City Aslam Shaikh briefed over the high-level meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force amid surging cases.

He said, "In today's meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state; SOPs and guidelines for it to be discussed".