Philip’s death ‘like someone took him by the hand and off he went’ – Sophie

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death was so peaceful “it was like someone took him by the hand and off he went”, the Countess of Wessex said.Speaking to well wishers after leaving a church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Sunday, Sophie said Philip’s passing was “right for him”.
Sophie: The Queen has been amazing
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Countess of Wessex says the Queen has been 'amazing' as she leaves Windsor Castle with her husband Edward following the death..