Philip’s death ‘like someone took him by the hand and off he went’ – Sophie
The Duke of Edinburgh’s death was so peaceful “it was like someone took him by the hand and off he went”, the Countess of Wessex said.Speaking to well wishers after leaving a church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Sunday, Sophie said Philip’s passing was “right for him”.