AR Gov. defends decision to veto anti-trans health care bill

Republican Gov.
Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas joins CNN’s Jake Tapper to respond to blowback from his own party over his decision to veto a bill banning gender-affirming treatments for transgender teens.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will veto the anti-transgender bill that would have banned doctors from providing necessary health care..
