COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 63,294 new cases

COVID situation in Maharashtra doesn't seem to improving as state reported 63,294 new cases.
349 deaths due to virus were reported.
Mumbai today observed weekend lockdown.
Lockdown is likely in the state in view of persisting COVID situation.
COVID situation in Maharashtra doesn't seem to improving as state reported 63,294 new cases.
349 deaths due to virus were reported.
Mumbai today observed weekend lockdown.
Lockdown is likely in the state in view of persisting COVID situation.
As many as 128 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday. According to officials, all cases were indigenous..
As the US set a new single-day vaccine record with 4.6 million doses administered in a day, Michigan grapples with a rise of..