Fox-to-Trump revolving door is now spinning the other way

The Trump White House hired numerous people from Fox News.

Now Fox is hiring numerous people from Trump’s orbit.

Matt Gertz of the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters says nine former White House staffers, campaign aides and Trump family members are now on Fox’s payroll.

He says Fox “understood they needed to keep Trump supporters on board, and the best way to do that was to put familiar faces” on the network.”