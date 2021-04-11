Skip to main content
Monday, April 12, 2021

4-11-21 SCORES: Utica falls to Houghton in field hockey season finale

Highlights and scores from Sunday, April 11, 2021

Hockey hosted houghton n their season finale.

-- second quarter, houghton penalty corner, leanne plunkett to lindsay waters, her first shot is blocked but she puts the rebound in.

1-0 houghton.

-- less than a minute before the half, u- c's sabrina whitehouse to madison krecidlo - krecidlo to shannon jed-ray- chech who's got an angle and she scores!

That's her first of the season.

((score)) it was a tie game at the half but houghton would score twice in the thrid quarter to earn a 3-1 win.

