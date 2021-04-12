6:30pm Calls for Police Accountability 04.11.2021

THIS WEEKEND PROTESTERS CALLED FOR MORE LEXINGTON POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY..DESPITE POLICE RELEASING THE 9-1-1 CALL AND BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF A CONTROVERSIAL INCIDENT INVOLVING AN AUTISTIC LEXINGTON TEEN.

This weekend protesters called for more lexington police accountability..des pite police releasing the 9-1-1 call and body camera footage of a controversial incident involving an autistic lexington teen.

A warning some of the body camera video might be shocking for some viewers.

Saturday protesters including liam long's family gathered outside lexington police headquarters to continue to fight for what they say still isn't enough transparency about how and why long got into the incident in the first place.

On march 30-th police say they were already aware of long because of two recent unrelated incidents...then after long reportedly had a knife a store...police say they tried to apprehend him and as he was running from an officer...long was running across the street when another police officer hit him with his car.

Long was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...but is expected to be okay.

We caught with his mom at the protest saturday she says she still wants more information.

"danielle: are you going to keep fighting for this..

Kendra: i'm just going to keep loving liam i'm going to be loving liam and i'm open to anything and i will be asking a lot of questions" a big question from protesters...how should police handle de- escalation for people with different mental