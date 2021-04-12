northwest football back

Normal months without football seems forever... but imagine 2 years..northwest did more than just imagine, but today was the first time they played against another team on their home field since 2019.

<<(nat sound whistle)sot: rich wright: "these kids haven't played college football since uh you know december of 2019."

But saturday, the bearcat put the pads on..holding a joint practice with the university of sioux falls...bringing college football back to maryville...sot: todd sturdy: "just getting out here and playing against somebody else it was, it was a good situation for us.

Not really knowing what their gonna line up in and all that stuff and having to make all those adjustments and thats always really good for the learning curve."sot: davonte green: running back: "its good to see everyone come together and play as a team, we've been waiting on that for months and months so it was very exciting to see everyone coming together and compete."the practice started off with not much contact from either team..

But once the players got in their rhythm arriving..(nat sound big hit multiple plays)sot: green: "coming out with big energy.

Seeing that um we can get something going as a team, that was big for us"especially for the bearcats offense... with new offensive coordinator todd sturdy...sot: sturdy: "getting to do this today was really big, i just, i just, fans, kids, coaches, it was just nice to be out here"the practice consisted of offensive drills and even special teamscoaches and veteran players agreeing it helped those who have never played on a college fieldsot: wright: "i was in a meeting yesterday and there was only 1 kid with my twos that had ever been on a college football field so uh that's a little bit indicative of what happens when you go a year without playing"and above all us..just lining up and finally playing football again...sot: green: "its been over a year, so like its very exciting to come out and being able to hit something, like, other than our teammates for the first time yea that was really big for us as well" bearcats