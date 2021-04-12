Homestead Football Standout Nate Anderson Makes College Commitment

Homestead High School star Nate Anderson has found his next home.

Sticking with football..nate anderson balled out at homestead high school last season..colleges took notice..

And now anderson has found his next home..the star wide receiver making his commitment to western michigan on sunday..

As a junior, anderson caught 49 passes for over 11 hundred yards and 17 touchdowns, while leading his spartans to a second consecutive sectional championship..he chose the broncos over offers from toledo, buffalo, and miami, among many